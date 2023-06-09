Sugar prices surge as El Nino-linked weather concerns and low-output market reports drive momentum

In the Indian markets, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) revised its output estimate for 2022-2023 to a lower figure of 32.8 million tonne, accompanied by reduced export numbers. The opening stock levels align closely with the government's desired level, indicating a balanced market.

Sugar prices experienced a notable uptick of 4.5 percent in the international markets, following a two-week lull after reaching an 11-year high. This resurgence can be attributed to the recent announcement by the US Climate Prediction Center, confirming the fulfillment of El Nino criteria.

Consequently, a surge in commodities such as soybeans, sugar, coffee, and cocoa was witnessed, as weather patterns associated with El Nino typically bring floods to Brazil and reduced rainfall to India - two major sugar-producing countries. The resulting weather concerns in these regions fuelled market sentiment significantly.

Furthermore, there has been a noticeable increase in fund buying, leading to the covering of short positions and the creation of new long positions.

Additionally, the International Sugar Organisation released an intriguing report stating that global output estimates for the period from 2020 to 2023 stand at 177.4 million tonnes. Notably, the anticipated surplus is projected to be significantly lower than initially estimated, ranging from 850 to 1,000 tonnes, rather than the earlier prediction of 2.5 to 4.5 million tonnes. This shift in surplus expectations has played a supportive role in the international markets.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) also contributed to the evolving sugar market dynamics with a report predicting lower production and near-record consumption in the future. They estimate a global production figure of 187 million tonnes, accompanied by record-breaking consumption of 180 million tonnes. Furthermore, the ending stocks are projected to reach 33.45 million tonnes, the lowest level witnessed in the past five years.