Sugar price surges amidst global production shifts and supply concerns

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has projected a decrease of around 3.50 percent in the sugar crop yield.

In the international market, sugar prices have witnessed an upward trend this week. This surge is consistent with the prevailing situation for most agricultural commodities, which have experienced price increases due to the influence of the El Nino phenomenon.

Among these commodities, sugar stands out due to Brazil's significant contribution. In the previous year, Brazil diverted 44 percent of its cane for sugar production. In the current year, this proportion has risen to approximately 48 to 49 percent, resulting in a slightly larger sugar output.

However, the sugar landscape in other regions presents a different story. Notably, Thailand, the third-largest sugar exporter globally, is grappling with a substantial 31 percent reduction in its sugar crop. Similar concerns have been expressed by other major producers in the Asian markets, including Indonesia.

Turning to the Indian markets, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has projected a decrease of around 3.50 percent in the sugar crop yield.

Read Here | Triveni Engineering shares decline 6% on lower sugar segment revenues in first quarter of FY24

A recent report from the International Sugar Organisation adds another layer to the sugar narrative. While the previous year saw a surplus of nearly 500,000 tonnes (initially estimated as 100,000 tonnes surplus), this estimate has been revised. The current year, however, is predicted to experience a deficit of approximately 2.2 million tonnes, consequently influencing sugar prices.

Taking a global perspective, this year's forecast suggests that sugar consumption might reach around 176 million tonne, surpassing the expected production of 174 million tonne. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report forecasts a decline of 15 percent in closing sugar stocks in the global markets, reaching a 13-year low.

Overall, the prevailing indications suggest that sugar prices are poised advantageously, indicating a favourable market scenario for this commodity.