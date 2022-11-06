Homemarket newscommodities news

Sugar mills asked to export speedily to make early payment to farmers

Sugar mills asked to export speedily to make early payment to farmers

2 Min(s) Read

By Abhimanyu Sharma   IST (Published)

The government said production of sugarcane in the country will be reviewed periodically basis which the amount of exports could be reconsidered. India is the world's largest producer of sugar, and the second largest exporter. 

The government on Saturday gave nod to export of six million tonnes of sugar for the first tranche of the marketing year 2022-23, and asked the mills to speed up their exports to make early payments to farmers. The development comes amid expectation that the Centre would allow 8-9 million tonnes of exports in two tranches.

Recommended Articles

View All

Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers to skip

IST1 Min(s) Read

Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

IST4 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

IST4 Min(s) Read

Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

IST5 Min(s) Read

According to a report by Reuters, industry officials had expected the government to allow 5-6 million tonnes in the first tranche and another 2-3 million tonnes in the second.
The government said production of sugarcane in the country will be reviewed periodically basis which the amount of exports could be reconsidered.
By allowing sugar exports, the government said it has protected the interest of both cane farmers and sugar mills. The mills will be able to benefit from favourable international sugar prices and make timely dues to farmers in the current year, it said.
India is the world's largest producer of sugar, and the second largest exporter.
In the sugar season of 2021-22, India's exports of the sweetener stood at a record 11 million tonnes, garnering about Rs 40,000 crore worth of foreign exchange.
ALSO READ:
Unseasonal rains hit paddy, sugarcane crops
Timely payment and a low carrying cost of stocks for sugar mills led to early clearance of arrears owed to farmers for sugarcane, according to the official release.
The government said it has taken multiple steps in the past six years that have enabled sugar mills to become self-sufficient.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

sugar exportSugar price