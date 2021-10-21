Stronger gains continue into the US crude prices; details here

Crude oil prices are at new seven year highs now, the US crude oil prices inches away from that $84 per barrel mark and $87 almost has been done for the Brent prices.

We did see some profit-taking yesterday in crude oil prices but that correction didn't live long. We are looking at buying back yet again. Yesterday, there was a bit of a decline after the API data suggested that the US crude inventories could surge by 1.8 million barrels, but the real data showed a decline of half a million barrels and that clearly has been the latest trigger for the crude oil prices to rise yet again.

Also, there were strong statements coming in from CERAWeek on Wednesday, which suggested that the winter demand is expected to be strong, and the next couple of months could only see prices higher.

There also was a panel where Goldman Sachs said it is still looking at $90 per barrel of a possibility before this year ends and that is something that many other oil leaders and agencies also voiced.

The next couple of months do look difficult and with the kind of supply lag that we are seeing into the markets, the expectations are that you could be looking at higher crude prices is exactly what led to long positions being created overnight.

More in the case of the US crude prices than in Brent is the reason you are looking at the US crude prices up by nearly 105 percent in last one year. While the Brent is up by 102 percent as well so stronger gains continue into the US crude prices.