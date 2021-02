Silver rose more than 4 percent on Friday following a near 5 percent gain on Thursday that came after messages on Reddit urged retail investors to pile into the market in an attempt to push prices higher.

On MCX, silver futures surged over 6 percent on February 1, extending three-day gains to Rs 7,500 in domestic markets. Silver futures were up over 3 percent on January 29.

On Thursday (January 28) posts began circulating on Reddit, wherein investors urged each other to buy silver stocks, to initiate another GameStop-style squeeze.

As a result, some mining stocks and iShares Silver Trust (ETF) rose sharply. An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a basket of securities that trade on an exchange, just like a stock. Buying an ETF boosts silver prices by increasing the number of shares in the fund, making its operator buy more metal to back them. Sustained buying of silver ETFs could lift the prices by making its operator buy more metal to back its shares.

The rally was further buoyed by the retreat in equities as the battle between hedge fund managers and retail investors continued. The volatility in European countries over COVID-19 vaccine supply also helped the white metal extend its 15 percent rally since Thursday.

But most analysts think the surge in retail interest will have a little long-term impact. More so, since the rally is not backed by any fresh triggers, questioning its sustainability.

"We are confident that the influence of retail investors on silver will not last all that long, and that ultimately industrial and institutional demand will be the key factor in the longer term," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg told Reuters.

Retail investors are targeting these high-beta, high-shortage products to try and initiate a short-squeeze to thrust prices higher. But Weinberg said that demand for silver and gold would anyway remain strong as investors sheltered from risks including turmoil on financial markets by buying the metals typically seen as safe stores of value.

On the other hand, some silver traders were trying to cover short positions to avoid being caught by rising prices.

