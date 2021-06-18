Sharp fall in metal prices, here’s why

A big sell-off has been witnessed in the metal prices overnight.

Copper fell 4.5 percent, while aluminium, lead and zinc declined anywhere between 3 percent and 4.5 percent.

There has been an unwinding of long trends in metal ever since China announced its measures. But now, the metals have hit a big speed bump especially after the US dollar rose to a two-month high.

Some of the factors that have affected the metal prices are - the US Fed’s forecast on inflation and bringing forward the time period for rate hike; growth in China’s factory output slowing down for a third straight month in May; and China also stating that they are flagging new rules for commodity price index from August 1 - so a big sell-off has been seen in metals. Most of these commodities are now closing this week on a negative basis.

