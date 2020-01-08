Setback for Malaysia as government puts restrictions on import of refined palm oil
Updated : January 08, 2020 10:33 PM IST
Putting the commodity in a restricted category means an importer will require licence or permission for the inbound shipment.
India, the world's largest importer of vegetable oils, buys nearly 15 million tonne annually.
Earlier, Mahathir had said in the UN General Assembly that India had "invaded and occupied" Kashmir.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more