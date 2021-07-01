See strong demand for copper, price around $11000/mt in 3-4 years, says XM Australia CEO

Commodity prices have had a super strong run and commodity equities have performed even better recently. Copper has been leading the commodity pack as the metal’s price went up 75 percent from pre-COVID levels to a new all-time high. So, the big question is are headwinds emerging now?

Copper prices have fallen around 12 percent after rallying 69 percent from pre-COVID levels to a new high in 2021. However, they still remain up nearly 50 percent.

On the demand side, many believe that the highs of demand growth in this cycle have been seen. So, JP Morgan has cut their copper demand growth in 2021 to 7 percent from 9 percent earlier. Meanwhile, on the supply side, the belief is that copper is going to be in big short supply but one is not sure because during the last price upcycle in 2016-2018, USD 25 billion worth of copper projects were approved with an annual production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes. Supply from these projects would be entering the market now and in the next few years.

Peter McGuire, CEO, XM Australia discussed with CNBC-TV18 the fundamentals of copper and other base metals.

When asked about any likely pause in the record rally that copper has been witnessing, McGuire said, “It has been a very solid correction and we have also seen a stronger return for the US dollar index, so it has played both ways.”

XM Australia CEO said that from a strategic point of view, China has been increasing reserves since 2020 when prices were very cheap, so, it remains an elephant in the room. He, however, added that they believe the prices are relatively cheap today as to what they would experience later this decade.

McGuire is of the view that the supercycle in commodities that turned in 2001-2002 has not really gone away and that they are still embedded in that cycle. With the kind of population and infrastructure growth across the planet, that cycle is going to remain in terms of demand, he said. “The demand side is going to be very strong,” he reiterated.

Commenting on the price of copper, he said, the $9200-9300 per metric tonne is quite cheap compared to what the long-run average has been. He asserted that over the next 3-4 years, the price would be above $11000 per metric tonne.

According to him, with the kind of construction activity going on in Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Australia, the demand for all base metals and steel would be strong.

On oil, McGuire said, it has had an incredible bull run and the commodity is at three-year highs. The overall demand picture is only increasing, he said, adding that for the summer period, Brent has the legs to go up to $80 per barrel. Moreover, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is holding all the cards and is playing them well, so the loser is the consumer, he said.

For the entire discussion, watch video