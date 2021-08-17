See iron ore prices at $150/tonne by Q4 of 2021: Wood Mackenzie

Commodity markets continue to be in doldrums with funds allocation to the asset class on the decline. July and August are generally low-demand periods, however declining Chinese demand and rising COVID cases in mines have led to disruptions in both demand and output. Weak demand outlook has also hurt the crude market -- the prices slipped further this week as rising cases of Delta variant further clouded demand projections following a tame demand growth in July and August.

Sugar too has been no exception to this trend with global prices at a four-and-a-half-year high owing to increased interest in biofuels, which also require sugar cane as well as bad weather in the World's largest sugar exporter that is Brazil.

Brazil's drought and frost is expected to lower production of raw sugar by 10 percent. Back home in India, this global surge has mills setting their sights on increased raw sugar production. Traditionally Indian mills produce white sugar for local consumption and make small amounts of raw sugar for exports. These exports could cap global prices and help boost supplies in Asia.

To discuss the trajectory of different commodities, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Ole Hansen, Head-Commodity Strategy; Saxo and Rohan Kendall, Principal Analyst, Wood Mackenzie.

Taking about flight to safety or flight to quality within the commodity markets, Hansen said, “Right now there is still a lot of quality out there but obviously, the virus will have a short-term impact on the market once again.”

“We saw that with the outbreak of the Delta, when it started in India, they took roughly two to three months before things started to stabilise and that's probably what we are going through now again. So what instead of looking for quality, I think that there's more looking for the markets where we got the best fundamentals right now,” Hansen said.

“In sugar, we have seen a rotation now for the past few weeks out of metals, both industrial and precious energy into the agricultural space. Also it is the weather phenomenon that we have seen across the world this year, that's really having positive impact on prices.”

“Therefore, not only sugar but looking at Brazil, we can also talk about coffee. Looking at Europe, we got the downgrade to the wheat crop in Russia, we got the wet condition in France, so wheat prices are also on the rise, we got corn already on the rise after the recent downgrade to production from the US authority.”

“On the other cyclical, more economic driven commodities, I see this as a short term correction or short term period of sideways trading because we haven't really seen a correction in crude oil. We are trading sideways. We are also trading sideways in the key commodity like copper,” Hansen explained.

When asked if he saw further surge in sugar given fundamentals, which are very bullish, Hansen said, “The only thing that really can start to have a negative impact now is whether we start to see a buyers strike, prices becoming too expensive, we don’t see slowdown in demand but the supply outlook looks quite tricky.”

Meanwhile, biofuel is where the focus is on India, which is the world’s second largest exporter and if more sugarcane is kept at home towards biofuel that obviously will tighten the global market even more so, said Hansen. So in the short term, the only thing that really can also curb the price is the potential impact on demand starting to suffer because most of the production now in Brazil, at least for this season is known so there is no positive production news that could send prices down in the short term.

The bullish market sentiment in metals has been interrupted by China credit growth and manufacturing data slipping a strong US dollar, along with reduced fund activity, has compounded the worries of Bull Run being over.

When asked about the trajectory for iron ore prices that have come off their all-time highs of nearly $ 220 per tonne, Kendall said the correction seen in the iron ore price over the past couple of weeks was largely being driven by the demand side of the market. The Chinese steel production has come off and the Chinese iron ore imports as a result are starting to decline as well. So that's really seeing the iron ore price come down from around $230 a tonne to about $160. However, it was not entirely unexpected, said Kendal, adding that most analysts including them were expecting Chinese demand to wane in the second half of this year and now they are starting to see that come to fruition.

Talking about their target for iron ore prices, Kendall said, “We are focusing on $150 per tonne levels in Q4 of this year, but the spot price would probably likely be closer to $130 a tonne by the end of the year.”

“So we still see a bit more downside to price, but certainly not a collapse in prices. And if prices can be in $130 to $150 a tonne range by the end of the year, that's still very high by historical standards, and the iron ore miners will still be making a very good margins of those levels.”

