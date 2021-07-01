Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • commodities>
    • SEBI's new rules for commodity derivatives market will help arbitragers, retail clients: ICICI Sec

    SEBI's new rules for commodity derivatives market will help arbitragers, retail clients: ICICI Sec

    Profile image
    By Manisha Gupta | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a cross margin benefit of 75 percent between commodity index futures and their underlying futures. “This is a welcome step by SEBI in the development of commodity markets. This step will help arbitragers as well as retail customers,” Ramesh Varakhedkar of ICICI Securities said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

    Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a cross margin benefit of 75 percent between commodity index futures and their underlying futures.
    Cross margins allow markets participants to reduce the total margin payment required if they are taking two mutually offsetting positions. This would help market participants to transfer excess margin from one account to another.
    Analysts believe this step will help both retail investors and arbitragers.
    “This is a welcome step by SEBI in the development of commodity markets. This step will help arbitragers as well as retail customers,” Ramesh Varakhedkar of ICICI Securities said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
    "With this both the indices and underlying commodities market should become liquid as the margins will come down, he added.
    Varakhedkar believes the traction will be more on the bullion index, which is gold and silver.
    (Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,571.00 147.95 2.73
    Hindalco379.95 7.90 2.12
    Bajaj Auto4,204.05 70.20 1.70
    Tata Motors344.40 4.80 1.41
    Sun Pharma684.00 8.55 1.27
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,569.00 148.65 2.74
    Bajaj Auto4,203.70 70.55 1.71
    Sun Pharma683.70 8.20 1.21
    Asian Paints3,024.00 33.15 1.11
    NTPC117.55 1.15 0.99
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,571.00 147.95 2.73
    Hindalco379.95 7.90 2.12
    Bajaj Auto4,204.05 70.20 1.70
    Tata Motors344.40 4.80 1.41
    Sun Pharma684.00 8.55 1.27
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,569.00 148.65 2.74
    Bajaj Auto4,203.70 70.55 1.71
    Sun Pharma683.70 8.20 1.21
    Asian Paints3,024.00 33.15 1.11
    NTPC117.55 1.15 0.99

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.55000.22500.30
    Euro-Rupee88.36300.20900.24
    Pound-Rupee102.7060-0.1120-0.11
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6685-0.0005-0.07
    View More