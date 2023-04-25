Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy forecasts gold prices will reach $2,100 per ounce

Gold prices in India hit a new high in March 2023, with a rise of around 20 percent over the past year as of April 2023. Meanwhile, silver prices have also reached a one-month high. Experts are discussing whether it is time to invest in gold , what form of investment to consider, and what the outlook is for 2023.

According to Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, gold is a favourable investment. The underlying drivers are turning more supportive, and he believes that gold will reach a new record high by the end of the year. In the long term, the prospect for gold is still positive, and the charts indicate that there could be a substantial move higher in the coming years. Hansen maintains the prospect for $2,100 per ounce easily to be met at some point.

Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, agrees that gold has merit as an asset class. One of its utilities is risk mitigation, as equities behave differently from gold. Gold is also used to create dollar accumulation over the long term, which is beneficial for personal finance goals such as education for children abroad or other global goals.

