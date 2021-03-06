  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities

Saudi asks India to use cheap oil it bought last year to cool prices

Updated : March 06, 2021 12:17 PM IST

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, had supported the decision of the oil producers' cartel OPEC and its allies to cut production last year in view of the oil demand collapsing due to the spread of COVID-19.
Saudi asks India to use cheap oil it bought last year to cool prices
Published : March 06, 2021 12:17 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

DHFL auditor Grant Thornton finds another fraud of Rs 1,424 crore

DHFL auditor Grant Thornton finds another fraud of Rs 1,424 crore

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement