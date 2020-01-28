Countdown

Saudi Arabia, UAE caution oil market against gloom over China virus

Updated : January 28, 2020 06:46 AM IST

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 81 with more than 2,700 infected, while health authorities around the world stepped up screening of passengers from China.
"Such extreme pessimism occurred back in 2003 during the SARS outbreak, though it did not cause a significant reduction in oil demand," the minister said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia, UAE caution oil market against gloom over China virus
