Saudi Arabia cuts Asia oil prices following near 9% decline in prices of global crude

By Shravani Sinha  May 5, 2023 2:44:25 PM IST (Updated)

Amid softening US economy and continued banking crisis, as well as weak economic data from China triggered a sharp decline in Brent and WTI Futures. Refining margins have also sunk.

According to a Bloomberg report, Saudi Arabia has lowered oil prices for its Asian customers following a more than nine percent decline in global crude prices in the last one week on concerns over Chinese demand and global economy. Asia is considered the main market for crude exporters like Saudi Arabia.

Amid softening US economy and continued banking crisis, as well as weak economic data from China triggered a sharp decline in Brent and WTI Futures. Refining margins have also sunk.
State-controlled Saudi Aramco cut all official selling prices for Asia in June. The company’s key Arab Light grade was reduced to $2.55 per barrel above the regional benchmark, which is 25 US cents less than the current price.
