    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
    Today is the last day of this Samvat. Here’s a look at what the commodity prices have done in the last one year.

    The last trading day before Diwali, today in the case of 2022, marks the end of a year on the Vikram Samvat calendar for the trading community. As we enter 2079 on this calendar, here is a look at how the commodity market has fared in the past year.
    Energy Prices
    Headlines have been created here because of the still ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Crude has seen all-time highs being breached as heating oil has become a concern in Europe.
    The crude oil prices have come off their highs though and now closing with nearly 2-8 percent gains.
    Precious Metals
    When one looks at the international gold prices, there has been a decline of nine percent but the Indian gold prices, because of the rupee depreciation, are witnessing four percent gains.
    Industrial commodity prices also have had their share of news and volatility in the year. All-time highs in copper and aluminium were seen but they have dropped between 30-35 percent since.
    Agricultural commodities which have had a direct impact because of the Russia-Ukraine war have done well.
    Everything else is trading in the negative, whether it is coffee or sugar. Cotton, used for textile, is down by 28 percent and rubber is down 28 percent in the last one Samvat.
    For more, watch the accompanying video
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
