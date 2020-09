Commodities

Russia sees oil output rising after OPEC+ deal expires in 2022: Economy ministry

Updated : September 26, 2020 07:31 PM IST

Russia expects its oil production to increase after the current OPEC+ deal on output curbs runs its course in April 2022.

Ministry data forecasts an increase in oil exports to 266.2 million tonnes by 2023, slightly lower than last year’s exports.