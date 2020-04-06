Commodities
Russia, Saudi Arabia 'very, very close' to an oil deal, says Russian wealth fund chief
Updated : April 06, 2020 11:39 AM IST
Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, pointed to comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week when he proposed a combined production cut of 10 million barrels per day.
Russia is working closely with U.S. authorities to have American producers participate in the output cut, Kirill Dmitriev said.
Oil futures both fell on Monday morning in Asia, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude down 3.63 percent at $27.31 and Brent crude losing 2.05 percent to trade at $33.41.