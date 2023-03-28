Russian oil sales to India surges 22 times after Ukraine sanctions: Deputy PM Alexander Novak

This comes even after European buyers turned to other markets following war in Ukraine. In February 2023, India's imports of crude oil from Russia soared to a record 1.6 million barrels per day and is now higher than combined imports from traditional suppliers Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Tuesday said that his country's oil sales to India have surged 22 times after Ukraine sanctions last year. He added that Russia needs to focus on boosting energy exports to "friendly countries."

"Most of our energy resources were redirected to other markets, to the markets of friendly countries. If for example we take oil supplies to India, they increased 22 times last year," he said.

Novak said energy revenues accounted for 42 percent of Russia's federal budget last year and said the country's energy industry was sustainable despite sanctions by US and its allies.

This comes even after European buyers turned to other markets following war in Ukraine. In February 2023, India's imports of crude oil from Russia soared to a record 1.6 million barrels per day and is now higher than combined imports from traditional suppliers Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

According to energy cargo tracker Vortexa, Russia continued to be the single largest supplier of crude oil, to India which is converted into petrol and diesel at refineries.

From a market share of less than one percent before the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, Russia's share of India's imports has risen to 35 percent.

India is the world's third-largest crude importer after China and the United States and has been snapping cheap Russian oil as Moscow faced several waves of sanctions.