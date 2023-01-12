homemarket Newscommodities News

Rubber prices at a month high on expectations of Chinese demand rising

market | IST

Rubber prices at a month high on expectations of Chinese demand rising

By Manisha Gupta  Jan 12, 2023 4:34 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The market expects Chinese demand to open up and as have other commodity prices, rubber is also taking solace from that.

Rubber prices saw a 28 percent decline in 2022 but 2023 has been a different story. The year has started on a slightly positive note with international rubber prices trading at near one-month highs.

Recommended Articles

View All

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

IST2 Min(s) Read

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained

IST3 Min(s) Read


The market expects Chinese demand to open up and as have other commodity prices, rubber is also taking solace from that.
The decline in the US dollar index also has been supportive. There is a report from the international rubber consortium, which says that “The production from Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, which are the other major producers of rubber, we have seen the rubber production decline as compared to the previous year that has been supportive”.
Also Read | Oil rises on China demand optimism, Russian supply concerns amid sanctions
The reasons given are leaf disease that some of these plantations are looking at, adverse weather, the rise in climate temperatures that does not augur well for tapping season in such and also low fertilizer input because of the higher prices also has led to a bit of a yield decline.
For the Indian markets as well, this is a high peak tapping season that continues until the month of February. But until now because the prices were declining, rubber didn't see so much of a buyer coming from stockists, which also seems to be happening right now because good quality rubber is available at a cheaper price. So demand seems to be coming back into the market, also supporting the prices.
Also Read | Budget 2023 | Precious metals industry eyes import duty cuts
For more, watch the accompanying video
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags