Rise in crude oil price dashes hope of fuel price cut even as OMCs post stellar profits

IOC, BPCL and HPCL posted stellar profits during the April-June quarter, completely wiping out their earlier losses. However, with the rise in crude oil prices, hopes of a price reduction on petrol, diesel are bleak.

As crude oil prices have risen 10 percent in the past month, hopes of a price cut on petrol, diesel are out of window, official sources indicated to CNBC-TV18.

Share Market Live NSE

This is even as IOC, BPCL and HPCL posted stellar profits during the April-June quarter, completely wiping out their earlier losses.

As recently as early June this year, government sources were of the opinion that oil marketing companies (OMCs) could consider a price reduction as their bottom lines were close to normal.

However, sustained production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia have led to crude oil prices hardening, with the Indian crude oil basket close to $86/bbl as of August 2.

“Expectation around any price cut on petrol, diesel should be tempered. There has been a very rapid increase in crude oil prices during last one month,” official sources tell CNBC-TV18.

The first quarter of this financial year has been a dream run for the OMCs, leading to talk over recoveries by the companies on petrol and diesel despite a lack of pricing freedom. However, that was only until the end of June.

"After a super normal first quarter, the current quarter is likely to be normal, which is already witnessing periodic bouts of over and under recoveries that are also product specific," official sources tell CNBC-TV18.

A status quo is expected on retail fuel prices for now, even as elections are due in five states in 2023 — Mizoram, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the sources added.