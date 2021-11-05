Govt cuts basic duty on edible oils; major oil retailers cut wholesale prices by Rs 4-7/litre

Edible oil prices in major retail markets across the country have declined by Rs 5 per kg to Rs 20 per kg after various measures, including an import duty cut by the government, Food Secretary Sudhansu Pandey said on Friday. The official said that branded oil makers have also revised the rates for new stock.

Meanwhile, a government release has said that the government has cut the basic duty on crude palm oil (CPO), crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil from 2.5 percent to nil in a bid to reign in continuous rise in cooking oil prices over the last one year. The agri-cess on these oils has been brought down from 20 percent to 7.5 percent for CPO and 5 percent for crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil.

Consequent to this reduction, the total duty now on CPO is 7.5 percent and 5 percent for crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil . The basic duty on RBD Palmolein Oil, refined soyabean and refined sunflower oil has been slashed to 17.5 percent from the current 32.5 percent.

Before reduction, the agricultural infrastructure cess on all forms of crude edible oils was 20 percent. Post reduction, the effective duty on CPO will be 8.25 percent, crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil will be 5.5 percent each.

To control prices of edible oils the government has rationalised import duties on palm oil , sunflower oil and soyabean oil. Futures trading in mustard oil on NCDEX has been suspended and stock limits imposed.

Major edible oil players including Adani Willmar and Ruchi Industries have cut wholesale prices by Rs 4 -7 per litre. Prices have been reduced to give relief to consumers during festival season, according to the government.

The other players that have reduced the wholesale prices of edible oils are Gemini Edibles & Fats India, Hyderabad, Modi Naturals, Delhi, Gokul Re-foils and Solvent, Vijay Solvex, Gokul Agro Resources and NK Proteins.

Edible oil prices are higher than in the past year but from October onwards there has been a declining trend. The government is taking steps to improve the production of secondary edible oils, especially rice bran oil to reduce the import dependence, said the release.