Commodities
Relief to consumers as fuel prices dip further on Tuesday
Updated : January 21, 2020 09:50 AM IST
The price of petrol was cut by 16 paise and that of diesel by 21 paise on Tuesday.
The petrol now costs Rs 74.82 a litre in Delhi, Rs 80.42 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 77.42 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 77.72 a litre in Chennai after the price cut.
In the last eleven days petrol became cheaper by Rs 1.14 and diesel by over Rs 2.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more