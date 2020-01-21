#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Relief to consumers as fuel prices dip further on Tuesday

Updated : January 21, 2020 09:50 AM IST

The price of petrol was cut by 16 paise and that of diesel by 21 paise on Tuesday.
The petrol now costs Rs 74.82 a litre in Delhi, Rs 80.42 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 77.42 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 77.72 a litre in Chennai after the price cut.
In the last eleven days petrol became cheaper by Rs 1.14 and diesel by over Rs 2.
