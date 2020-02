The high onion prices have played havoc with inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted in its sixth bi-monthly policy statement. The monetary policy committee (MPC), which determines the policy interest rate required to achieve the inflation target, said that inflation has surged above the upper tolerance band around the target in December 2019, primarily on the back of the unusual spike in onion prices. The RBI, meanwhile, kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent in its policy today.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) food inflation increased from 6.9 percent in October to 12.2 percent in December caused by a spike in onion prices due to unseasonal rains in October-November, the policy statement read.

Excluding onions, food inflation would have been lower by 4.7 percentage points and headline inflation by 2.1 percentage points in December, MPC noted. Also, inflation in several other food sub-groups such as milk, pulses, cereals, edible oils, eggs, meat and fish firmed up.

According to the policy, the actual inflation outcome for the second quarter at 5.8 percent overshot projections by 70 basis points due to the intensification of the onion price shock in December 2019.

Outlook

In the fifth bi-monthly resolution of December 2019, consumer price index (CPI) inflation was projected at 5.1-4.7 percent for the second half of the current financial year. It was estimated at 4.0-3.8 percent for the first half of the coming financial year, with risks broadly balanced.

The inflation outlook is likely to be influenced by several factors going forward. Over the coming weeks and months, onion prices are likely to recede as supply conditions improve, the RBI said.