RBI is selling some of its gold but remains a net buyer, says report
Updated : October 25, 2019 10:54 AM IST
The report further said on a net basis, RBI remained buyer of gold as since the beginning of July, it bought gold worth $5.1 billion.
The report quoted analysts as saying, "The stock of gold in forex reserves has traditionally been revalued only once a month. Any changes in the interim weeks could be attributed to the purchase or sale of gold."
