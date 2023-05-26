Rajasthan being considered a potential site for strategic reserves of crude oil in salt caverns

Pointing out that salt caverns in India are largely present in Rajasthan, Vartika Shukla said that the exact location of the proposed storage will be a matter of many deliberations from feasibility to specificity of the project, but the 1st priority, for now, is to get access to the technology as the 1st step before the project goes into the approval stage.

Rajasthan is being considered as a potential site for strategic reserves of crude oil in salt caverns. CMD of Engineers India Limited (EIL), Vartika Shukla said that most Indian companies don't have the requisite technology to make underground salt caverns to store crude oil, hence the MoA (Memorandum of Agreement) signed between EIL and DEEP.KBB GmbH, Germany will go a long way in ensuring technology access for Indian companies.

Pointing out that salt caverns in India are largely present in Rajasthan, she said that the exact location of the proposed storage will be a matter of many deliberations from feasibility to specificity of the project, but the 1st priority, for now, is to get access to the technology as the 1st step before the project goes into the approval stage.

As EIL targets net zero emissions by 2035, it is focusing on the greening of power sources to lower its carbon footprint, along with innovations in wind energy, carbon capture and sequestration.

While EIL is looking at R&D to implement Green Hydrogen projects for its clients, it's also focusing on the pricing aspect for SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) projects.

Pointing to the revolution in the ethanol industry with a competitive price due to 20 percent blending with fuel, Shukla said that viability gap funding or a capex subsidy will be needed to make SAF competitive.

Speaking on energy transition, she agreed that EIL's core business of oil and gas might disappear after some decades and the company has started diversifying into other sectors as 75 percent of its business is from refineries plus petrochemicals.

Having diversified into the business of fertilisers and infrastructure, EIL is also looking at marquee projects like data centres, pipelines to transport gas and Hydrogen, carbon capture, supply of hardware, wastewater management, biofuels, early warning systems for earthquakes and carbon conversion to chemicals.