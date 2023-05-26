English
    Rajasthan being considered a potential site for strategic reserves of crude oil in salt caverns
    By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 26, 2023 8:24:26 PM IST (Published)

    Rajasthan is being considered as a potential site for strategic reserves of crude oil in salt caverns. CMD of Engineers India Limited (EIL), Vartika Shukla said that most Indian companies don't have the requisite technology to make underground salt caverns to store crude oil, hence the MoA (Memorandum of Agreement) signed between EIL and DEEP.KBB GmbH, Germany will go a long way in ensuring technology access for Indian companies.

    Pointing out that salt caverns in India are largely present in Rajasthan, she said that the exact location of the proposed storage will be a matter of many deliberations from feasibility to specificity of the project, but the 1st priority, for now, is to get access to the technology as the 1st step before the project goes into the approval stage.
    As EIL targets net zero emissions by 2035, it is focusing on the greening of power sources to lower its carbon footprint, along with innovations in wind energy, carbon capture and sequestration.
