Plenty of upside left in crude oil; volatility to continue in oil markets: ANZ Research's Daniel Hynes

There are plenty of upsides left in Brent crude oil prices, said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Research, adding that volatility will continue in oil markets.

The comments came in even as international oil benchmark Brent crude prices dipped 2.73 percent to $109.7 a barrel. Brent has already lost 4.8 percent last week and US WTI fell 5.7 percent, both posting their steepest weekly decline since November. That was after both contracts hit their highest levels since 2008 earlier in the week on supply concerns after the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports.

“I certainly feel like there are plenty of upsides left in oil and if this conflict drags on in Ukraine, it will certainly get larger. So, we are going to see this volatility continue but we still have not seen the real peak in this crisis,” Hynes told CNBC-TV18.

Crude oil market is experiencing high levels of disruptions given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the West's economic sanctions.

“The market is still experiencing a fairly strong or very high level of disruption because we continue to hear about western countries, in particular, pulling back from dealing with Russia. In the shorter term, the risk is still very high for further disruption, so we are seeing adjustment as the market continues to trade around the headline, but there is still a lot to play out within this sector,” said Hynes.

Brent crude futures were last down by $3.05 or 2.7 percent at $109.62 a barrel at 0351 GMT on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased $3.10 or 2.8 percent to $106.23 a barrel.

Both contracts have surged since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 40 percent for the year to date. Russia and Ukraine gave their most upbeat assessments after weekend negotiations, suggesting there could be positive results within days.

