Petrol prices were hiked for second straight day while diesel prices were raised for the 20th day in a row on Friday. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 19-21 and 15-17 paise per litre respectively across the metro cities, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.13 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.19 a litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 86.91 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.51 per litre on Friday.

The price of petrol was revised to Rs 81.82 per litre in Kolkata, while the price of diesel was lowered to Rs 75.34, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed.

On Wednesday, the price of diesel overtook that of petrol for the first time in Delhi, causing some concern about the impact of high diesel prices on inflation.

In the last twenty days, petrol price has gone up by Rs 8.87 per litre and diesel by Rs 10.56 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Globally, oil prices rose on Friday, extending gains from the previous day on optimism about recovering fuel demand worldwide, despite a surge in coronavirus infections in some US states and indications of a revival in US crude production.