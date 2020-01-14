#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
Petrol prices fall for third day, diesel rates stable

Updated : January 14, 2020 06:46 PM IST

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai the petrol prices were cut by 11 paise a litre, while in Chennai it was down by 10 paise per litre.
The price of diesel in the four metros continue to be Rs 69.06, Rs 71.43, Rs 72.42 and Rs 72.98 per litre respectively.
cnbc two logos
