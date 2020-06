The prices of petrol were kept unchanged while the diesel prices were hiked by 48 paise on Wednesday in the national capital, according to the data from Indian Oil Corporation.

The diesel prices were hiked for the eighteenth day in a row. With this, diesel at Rs 79.88 a litre costs more than petrol at Rs 79.76 per litre in Delhi.

Rates are revised across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

The oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus. In 18 hikes, diesel prices have risen by Rs 10.25 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.