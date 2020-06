Petrol prices were hiked again on Monday. The prices have been increased by 5 and 13 paise per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively, in the national capital, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol now stands at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel at Rs 80.53 a litre in Delhi.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

The oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Globally, oil prices fell for a second straight session on Monday as coronavirus cases rose in the United States and other places, leading countries to resume partial lockdowns that could hurt fuel demand.

Brent crude dropped 66 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $40.36 a barrel by 1150 GMT while US crude was at $37.86, down 63 cents, or 1.6 percent.