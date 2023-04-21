The stability in fuel prices has been ongoing for the past ten months, with no country-wide change in fuel rates since May 2022.

Fuel prices remained stable on Friday, April 21, with no changes observed in major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. However, some cities across the country witnessed fluctuations in fuel prices. The fuel prices have been stable for the past ten months, with no country-wide change in fuel rates since May 2022.

According to government oil companies, petrol prices became cheaper by 27 paise to Rs 96.65 a litre in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) district on Friday morning. Here, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.82 a litre after falling by 26 paise today.

In contrast, petrol became costlier by 32 paise in Ghaziabad, reaching Rs 96.58 a litre, while diesel increased by 30 paise, being sold at Rs 89.75 a litre.

Different states have different fuel prices, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and local taxes.

According to data citing prices in capital cities, Andhra Pradesh had the costliest petrol on Thursday, priced at Rs 111.76, while the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar had the lowest price at Rs 84.10.

In Hyderabad, petrol was priced at Rs 109.66 while in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, it was Rs 96.57.

City Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.66 Rs 89.54 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.54 Rs 89.81 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.65 Rs 89.82

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. The Centre controls fuel prices through an excise tax, base pricing, and price caps.

Since the excise duty cut by the central government in May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel.

In a meeting of the state cabinet, the Punjab government decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel, while Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced a social security cess of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel.

As a result, some cities, such as Lucknow, witnessed a minor fall in petrol and diesel prices.

Crude oil prices continue to soften, with Brent crude becoming cheaper by $2 in the last 24 hours, and its prices have come down by $4 per barrel in two days.

Brent crude lost almost $2, reaching $80.89 per barrel, while the rate of WTI has also declined in the global market to $77.29 per barrel.