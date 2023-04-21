English
Fuel rates revised in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram | Check petrol and diesel prices in your city

Fuel rates revised in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram | Check petrol and diesel prices in your city

Fuel rates revised in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram | Check petrol and diesel prices in your city
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 21, 2023

The stability in fuel prices has been ongoing for the past ten months, with no country-wide change in fuel rates since May 2022.

Fuel prices remained stable on Friday, April 21, with no changes observed in major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. However, some cities across the country witnessed fluctuations in fuel prices. The fuel prices have been stable for the past ten months, with no country-wide change in fuel rates since May 2022.

According to government oil companies, petrol prices became cheaper by 27 paise to Rs 96.65 a litre in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) district on Friday morning. Here, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.82 a litre after falling by 26 paise today.
In contrast, petrol became costlier by 32 paise in Ghaziabad, reaching Rs 96.58 a litre, while diesel increased by 30 paise, being sold at Rs 89.75 a litre.
Different states have different fuel prices, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and local taxes.
ALSO READ | Hardeep Singh Puri says fuel prices in India are among the lowest in the world
According to data citing prices in capital cities, Andhra Pradesh had the costliest petrol on Thursday, priced at Rs 111.76, while the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar had the lowest price at Rs 84.10.
In Hyderabad, petrol was priced at Rs 109.66 while in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, it was Rs 96.57.
CityPetrol (per litre)Diesel (per litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.66Rs 89.54
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.54Rs 89.81
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.65Rs 89.82
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. The Centre controls fuel prices through an excise tax, base pricing, and price caps.
Since the excise duty cut by the central government in May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel.
ALSO READ | Oil prices decline for the third day, head for weekly loss amid demand, recession concerns
In a meeting of the state cabinet, the Punjab government decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel, while Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced a social security cess of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel.
As a result, some cities, such as Lucknow, witnessed a minor fall in petrol and diesel prices.
ALSO READ | HC judge in Madhya Pradesh billed for 57 litres of petrol when his car tank capacity is 50 litres
Crude oil prices continue to soften, with Brent crude becoming cheaper by $2 in the last 24 hours, and its prices have come down by $4 per barrel in two days.
Brent crude lost almost $2, reaching $80.89 per barrel, while the rate of WTI has also declined in the global market to $77.29 per barrel.
X