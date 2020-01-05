#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Petrol, diesel prices surge for fourth straight day

Updated : January 05, 2020 11:41 AM IST

Petrol price was increased by 9 paise per litre and that of diesel by 11 paise, as per the information on the Indian Oil Corporation website.
Petrol now costs Rs 75.54 a litre in Delhi, Rs 81.13 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 78.13 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 78.48 per litre in Chennai, after the increase.

