Petrol, diesel prices surge for fourth straight day
Updated : January 05, 2020 11:41 AM IST
Petrol price was increased by 9 paise per litre and that of diesel by 11 paise, as per the information on the Indian Oil Corporation website.
Petrol now costs Rs 75.54 a litre in Delhi, Rs 81.13 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 78.13 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 78.48 per litre in Chennai, after the increase.
