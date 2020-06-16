Petrol, diesel prices rise for tenth day in row; check latest rates here

Fuel prices continued an upward trend on Tuesday, for the tenth day in a row. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 47 and 57 paise per litre respectively in the national capital, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 76.73 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 75.19 a litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the tenth daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus. In ten hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 5.47 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.80 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Globally, oil prices dipped on Tuesday on jitters that a rise in coronavirus infections around the world could hurt fuel demand, but hopes that production cuts could be extended kept declines in check.

Brent crude was last seen 14 cents, or 0.4 percent down, at $39.58 a barrel. US oil fell 24 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $36.88 a barrel, after closing 2.4 percent higher in the previous session.