Petrol, diesel prices rise for tenth day in row; check latest rates here

Updated : June 16, 2020 09:09 AM IST

Fuel prices continued an upward trend on Tuesday, for the tenth day in a row.
The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 47 and 57 paise per litre respectively in the national capital, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.
