Petrol, diesel prices rise for fourth straight day. Check latest rates here

Updated : June 10, 2020 10:04 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for a fourth straight day in Delhi, as oil firms reverted to daily price revisions after a 83-day hiatus.
The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 40 paise and 45 paise per litre  respectively in the national capital, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.
In the last four days, petrol price has been hiked by Rs 2.14 per litre while diesel price by Rs 2.23 per litre.
