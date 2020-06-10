Petrol, diesel prices rise for fourth straight day. Check latest rates here

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for a fourth straight day in Delhi, as oil firms reverted to daily price revisions after a 83-day hiatus. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 40 paise and 45 paise per litre respectively in the national capital on Wednesday, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 73.40 per litre from Rs 73 per litre on Tuesday, while diesel rate was increased to Rs 71.62 a litre from Rs 71.17.

In the last four days, petrol price has been hiked by Rs 2.14 per litre while diesel price by Rs 2.23 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Meanwhile, global oil prices fell on Wednesday after data showed a rise in crude and fuel stockpiles in the United States, reviving concerns about oversupply and falling fuel demand in the world's largest crude consumer amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude futures fell 59 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $40.59 a barrel by 0326 GMT after gaining nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.