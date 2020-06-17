  • SENSEX
Petrol, diesel prices rise for eleventh straight day; check latest rates here

Updated : June 17, 2020 08:37 AM IST

Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the eleventh day in a row.
The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 55 and 60 paise per litre respectively in the national capital, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.
Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 77.28 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 75.79 a litre.
