Petrol, diesel prices rise for eleventh straight day; check latest rates here

Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the eleventh day in a row. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 55 and 60 paise per litre respectively in the national capital, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 77.28 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 75.79 a litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

#Petrol & #Diesel prices hiked for 11th consecutive day. Petrol price hiked by 55 paise & diesel by 60 paise in Delhi today. In the last 11 days, petrol price hiked by Rs 6.02/L & diesel by Rs 6.40/L pic.twitter.com/xVSNVgDbE7 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 17, 2020

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Globally, oil prices retreated on Wednesday, weighed down by an increase in US crude inventories and worries about a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude futures were down 40 cents, or 1.0 percent, at $40.56 a barrel as of 0047 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 59 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $37.79 a barrel.