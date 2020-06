Petrol and diesel prices continued a upward trend on Monday, for the second day in a row, as state-owned oil firms reverted to daily price revisions after a 83-day hiatus. The fuel prices were increased by 60 paise per litre in the national capital, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 72.46 per litre from Rs 71.86 on Sunday, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 70.59 a litre from Rs 69.99.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis. However, PSUs had since March 16 kept petrol and diesel prices on hold, ostensibly on account of extreme volatility in the international oil markets.

The government on May 6 again raised excise duties by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel.

Globally, oil crept higher on Monday, but gave up big early gains as optimism over major crude producers' deal to extend record output cuts gave way to disappointment that the accord didn't extend beyond the end of July.