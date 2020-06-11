  • SENSEX
Petrol, diesel prices move up for fifth straight day, by 60 paise/litre each

Updated : June 11, 2020 09:44 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday were hiked by 60 paise per litre each - the fifth straight daily increase in rates since oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.
Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74 per litre from Rs 73.40 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.22 a litre from Rs 71.62.
In the latest five hikes, petrol prices has gone up by Rs 2.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.83.
