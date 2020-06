Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for 13th day in a row. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 56 and 63 paise per litre respectively in the national capital on Friday, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 78.37 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 77.06 a litre.

In the thirteen hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 7.11 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.67 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Globally, crude oil prices rose on Thursday as worries about fuel demand in light of rising coronavirus cases were offset by data showing lower US inventories of gasoline and distillates, indicating higher demand.