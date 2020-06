The fuel prices have been hiked by the oil marketing companies for the 14th day in a row. The petrol price has been increased by 51 paise per litre while the diesel price has been hiked by 61 paise per litre in the national capital on Saturday.

Petrol now costs Rs 78.88 per litre and diesel Rs 77.67 per litre in Delhi. In the fourteen hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 7.62 per litre and diesel by Rs 8.28.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The 14th daily increase in rates since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to a new high. Petrol price too is at a two-year high.

Prior to the current rally, diesel rate had touched a peak of Rs 75.69 per litre in Delhi on October 16, 2018.