The state-run oil marketing companies slashed fuel prices on Thursday. The petrol and diesel prices were decreased by up to 20 paise per litre across the metro cities, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol price in Delhi was lowered to Rs 81.40 per litre, while diesel rates were reduced to Rs 72.37 a litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 88.07 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.73 per litre on Thursday.

Rates have been decreased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.