Petrol, diesel prices continue to rise on Tuesday
Updated : January 07, 2020 02:10 PM IST
Petrol now costs Rs 75.74 a litre in Delhi, Rs 78.33 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 81.33 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 78.69 a litre in Chennai.
Diesel prices cost Rs 68.79 a litre in Delhi, Rs 72.14 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 71.15 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.69 in Chennai.
