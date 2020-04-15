  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities

Petrol, diesel demand to pick up as govt allows trucks to ply, some industries to resume ops

Updated : April 15, 2020 06:03 PM IST

Petrol and diesel sales had fallen by over 66 per cent and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) consumption collapsed by 90 percent as the unprecedented nationwide lockdown shut factories, stopped road and rail transportation and suspended flights.
Petrol, diesel demand to pick up as govt allows trucks to ply, some industries to resume ops

You May Also Like

Wipro Q4 earnings: IT services revenue rises 1.3% QoQ to Rs 15,296 crore

Wipro Q4 earnings: IT services revenue rises 1.3% QoQ to Rs 15,296 crore

Coronavirus: UPSC chairman, members to forego 30% of basic pay for 1 year

Coronavirus: UPSC chairman, members to forego 30% of basic pay for 1 year

Coronavirus crisis: Indian Railways to manufacture 1.3 lakh coveralls by May

Coronavirus crisis: Indian Railways to manufacture 1.3 lakh coveralls by May

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement