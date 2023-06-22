Petrol and diesel prices may go down only in the second half of 2023, says CLSA

The country's general elections are due next year and history shows that fuel prices are kept unchanged for weeks or even months before assembly elections, only to be changed soon after. CLSA expects fuel prices to cut after October 2023.

The retail selling price of petrol and diesel has remain unchanged since May 2022. In Mumbai, petrol currently sells the most expensive among all four metro cities at Rs 106.31/litre, while the cheapest in Delhi at Rs 96.72/litre. The same applies in case of diesel, where the retail selling price is currently at Rs 94.27/litre in Mumbai and Rs 89.62/lite in Delhi.

Though these are lower than the elevated levels seen in May last year (Rs 120/litre petrol and Rs 104 diesel), individuals continue to feel the pinch of inflation on their pockets. High fuel prices today are largely a result of the Russia-Ukraine war that disrupted energy exports from Russia, one of the largest oil producers. This impacted Indian economy, which imports 80 percent of its crude oil requirements.

Amidst softening crude prices in latter part of the year, oil marketing companies continued to clock high profits. Since the highs of March 2022, Brent crude prices have fallen drastically, but this not led to any reduction in petrol and diesel prices at the fuel pumps. Indian oil refiners are not only buying cheaper crude, but also exporting the refined products and helping clock multifold jump in profits.

Will fuel prices see any respite in 2023?

While fuel prices are largely influenced by how they hover in the international markets, domestically they are also influenced by the state of politics. The country's general elections are due next year and history shows that fuel prices are kept unchanged for weeks or even months before assembly elections, only to be changed soon after. CLSA expects fuel prices to cut after October 2023.

There is not enough clarity on who influences the decision to set fuel prices in India. If fuel prices are set lower, the oil marketing companies pose a loss and if prices are set higher, it is a cost to the taxpayer.

The average of Indian basket crude oil price was $93.15 in FY23, the highest since FY14. This has lowered in the initial three months of FY24 to $83.76/bbl in April, $74.98/bbl in May and $74.91/bbl in June till date.

The shares of BPCL and IOCL are trading flat on the exchanges at Rs 375 and Rs 92 per share at 12:40 pm on June 22.