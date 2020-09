Petrol and diesel prices were slashed for the second day across the metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol declined by 25 paise and diesel by 35 paise today. Currently, petrol stands at Rs 87.82 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.48 per litre in Mumbai.

According to the state- run Indian Oil Cooperation, the current price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 81.14 per litre and diesel at Rs 72.02 per litre. Petrol prices declined by 26 paise and diesel by 35 paise today in Delhi.

The prices change from state to state depending upon the different rates of local taxes and VAT being imposed.