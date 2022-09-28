Palm oil prices slump 5% to 20-month low — here's what's hurting the commodity

By Asmita Pant

The prices of palm oil, the world’s most consumed cooking oil, slumped five percent on Wednesday falling to the lowest levels since January 2021. The prices have fallen as much as 25 percent in the last one month.

Here's what's hurting the prices

Indonesia’s had banned the export of palm oil from April 28 resulting in a surge in edible oil prices. Edible oil rose to their highest prices ever — around 45 percent higher than their previous highs recorded in 2008 and then in 2011.

The ban was later scrapped, and Indonesia started waiving export levies.

Palm oil is the most consumed cooking oil in the world, accounting for 40 percent of global consumption, followed by Soyabean oil at 32 percent and Canola oil at 15 percent. Palm oil accounts for nearly 60 percent of global vegetable oil shipments, and top producer Indonesia accounts for around a third of all vegetable oil exports.

During the three-week export ban, Jakarta's stocks ballooned to 6.69 million tonnes by end-June from around 4 million tonnes at end-2021, back to 4.5 to 5 million tonnes by end-September. The government increased the moment of shipments to help bring down the stocks.

The government was aiming to bring down local edible oils prices but in the process caused world prices to surge, hitting a record 7,268 Malaysian ringgit ($1,598) per tonne.

Producers in Malaysia, the second-largest palm oil producer, along with rival oils like soyoil and sunoil, rushed in to grab Indonesia's market share. Malaysia has also displaced Indonesia so far in the 2021/22 marketing year to end-October as the top palm oil supplier to India, according to SEA data.

Indonesian producers are now taking back business from their Malaysian neighbours with aggressive discounting. Indonesian Trade Minister Zuklifli Hasan also urged India to buy more palm oil from his country when he visited India last month, Reuters reported quoting a senior industry official who attended the minister's meeting with Indian buyers.

Here's how the drop affect Indian FMCG companies

Nilesh Shah, Envision Capital, said to CNBC-TV18 that cooling palm oil prices are good for select FCMG companies. “Just about three, four months back, we were talking about how palm prices are basically kind of raging. But clearly, the fall has been in fact even much sharper than expected. So this I think, is extremely good news, especially for some of the consumer facing companies," Shah said.

"I still continue to believe that maybe commodity prices can still fall a lot more than what they have fallen already. And that could be a hugely positive surprise for India and Indian companies,” Shah added.

India imports around 10.5 lakh tonnes of edible oil a month and finished FY22 with an import of 13 lakh tonnes, down from 15 lakh tonnes the previous year. India’s import bill for edible oils in FY22 jumped to Rs 1.4 lakh crore, up 72 percent from Rs 82,123 crore in FY21.