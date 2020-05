Fuel consumption saw a steep decline in April due to lockdown that halted economic activity and travel completely. As a result, overall fuel consumption fell by 46 percent YoY (year-on-year) and 38 percent MoM (month-on-month) to 9.73 lakh tonnes in April.

However, demand showed signs of pickup in the last 10-12 days after the government announced some relaxations including resumption of few economic activities on a partial basis. Therefore, the demand is expected to see some rebound after May 17 as more areas will be reopened.

Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, saw a decline of 56 percent YoY and 42 percent MoM. Meanwhile, petrol slipped even more, by 60 percent YoY and 55 percent MoM, but there was some pickup in sales as more vehicles came back on the roads.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that the demand is likely to rebound due to more economic activity being allowed in second half of May.

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) saw the steepest fall after the airlines were completely shut. The ATF consumption tanked 91 percent on a YoY basis after the government announced nationwide lockdown.

The only fuel that saw some growth was LPG, which rose 12 percent YoY as the government distributed free cooking gas to poor households which fired up consumption to 2.13 million tonnes in April.

Bitumen, which is used in road construction, saw a decline of 72 percent after road construction activity was halted. Other products like Naptha saw 9 percent decline YoY, while SKO (Kerosene) saw 49 percent slip,