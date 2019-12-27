Outlook 2020: Commodity markets are ripe for a revival, says Edelweiss Securities
Updated : December 27, 2019 03:00 PM IST
A weaker US dollar is likely to ease global tightness and trigger a commodity rebound as commodity prices and US dollar move in the opposite direction.
For Indian markets, the brokerage is focussed on NSE Metals Index which has moved very closely with the trend in global commodity markets and appears ripe for revival.
It further stated that commodity companies are likely to see improved financials and emerging markets are likely to outperform in the future.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more