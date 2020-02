The interest of global pension funds in commodities as an asset class has been growing in the past decade, a reflection of the diversifying nature and inflation hedging properties of commodities. Although many jurisdictions permit inclusion of commodities in the portfolios of pension funds, they are yet to be considered in India.

The Global Scenario

Globally, many pension funds invest part of their portfolios into commodity derivatives. Pension funds often create separate commodity sub-funds to invest in commodities and commodity derivatives. Some pension funds invest in commodities as part of a broader category of ‘inflation sensitive assets, natural resources and alternative assets’. Across the globe, a number of large pension funds invest in commodities to turn inflation into an advantage, diversify their portfolios and generate stable returns over the long run.

A few cases illuminates the strategies of pension funds globally:

USA

California based CalPERS is one of the largest global public pension funds. The fund initiated its commodities programme in October 2007 and has endorsed commodities as a safeguard against inflation. Another Pension Fund, CalSTRS, is the largest educator-only pension fund in the world, and the second largest pension fund in the US. Inflation sensitive securities, which includes commodities, account for about 10 percent of these funds.

Netherlands

Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP, one of Netherlands’ largest pension funds, allocates about 2 percent – 3 percent of its total net investments to commodities, primarily in petroleum and metals.

U.K

NEST Pension Fund, one of the largest in UK, announced in 2018 that it would invest about 5 percent of its assets in commodities.

In many other countries, viz. Canada, Pakistan, Mexico, etc., pension funds invest part of their total funds into commodity derivatives to diversify their portfolios.

Scenario in India

In India, pension funds invest in different asset classes as permitted by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Pension funds invest in equity market instruments, debt instruments, asset backed securities, infrastructure investments and other alternative assets. Currently, the two prominent pension or retirement funds in India are:

National Pension Fund (NPS) : Subscribers can invest up to 50 percent of their corpus in equity instruments. In 2016, regulations allowed Indian pension funds to invest up to 5 percent of their corpus in alternative investments which includes AIFs, real estate and infrastructure investment trusts, etc.

Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) : Even though EPFO asset allocation is heavily allocated to government securities and debt instruments, there has been a change in risk appetite and investment pattern in recent times. The minimum investment limit for debt instruments has been lowered to 20 percent from 35 percent earlier, thereby allowing more room for investments in other asset classes.

Future Prospects

Globally, pension funds have been investing in commodity derivatives as part of their asset allocation for the past two decades, though the allocations are low compared to many other asset allocations. Commodities is an asset class in its own right, therefore it is beneficial for pension funds in India to consider a portion of their investments dedicated to commodities as these funds expand their investing universe, in line with their strategic objective of providing stable returns over a long period.

The investment corpus in the Indian pensions sector is estimated to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2025, according to a CII-EY (2013) report, the private sector contributing about 45 percent of it. As investors or participants open up towards new investments options, pension funds could look into investing in commodity derivatives as this asset class gives stable returns in the long-term, in line with the main objectives of pension funds.